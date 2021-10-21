While China is launching new missiles, Joe Biden wants you to understand new pronouns

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the very important work that the Biden administration has been up to while China has been swarming Taiwan with fighter jets, testing out its new nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles and sending astronauts to space.

Ezra said,

I saw this on the U.S. state department. That’s what they call their foreign affairs department. This is where you might expect statements about diplomacy or military conflicts, that sort of thing:

Today on International Pronouns Day, we share why many people list pronouns on their email and social media profiles. Read more here on @ShareAmerica: https://t.co/gWhoItvGvo. — Department of State (@StateDept) October 20, 2021

Oh. And if you go there, you'll find this little gem:“Some people are pioneering gender-neutral pronouns such as ze/zir/zirs.” So this is on the U.S. State Department’s agenda. Sort of like those George Floyd murals that the U.S. government painted on walls in Afghanistan. Really.