White House announces plan to make Covid shots an annual dose

AP Photo / Michael Probst

White House officials announced on Tuesday their plan to recommend that Americans receive an annual COVID-19 shot.

The proposal comes as new boosters are set to roll out this month, and the emphasis on yearly shots would make yearly COVID treatments similar to flu shots.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that, looking forward with the COVID-19 pandemic, in the absence of a dramatically different variant, we likely are moving towards a path with a vaccination cadence similar to that of the annual influenza vaccine, with annual, updated COVID-19 shots matched to the currently circulating strains for most of the population," said Dr. Anthony Fauci during the White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials press briefing on Tuesday.

Fauci pointed out that some people in "particularly vulnerable groups" may need more frequent vaccination against COVID-19.

Also present at the event, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Ashish Jha said that the Biden administration was emphasizing the push for annual shots.

"Barring any new variant curveball,” Jha said, "For a large majority of Americans, we are moving to a point where a single annual COVID shot should provide a high degree of protection against serious illness all year."

The CDC recommends that all adults receive a two-dose shot, followed by a booster shot six months after the initial vaccination. The policy has been in place since it was first implemented in September 2021, and has seen the release of two booster shots to date.

According to the CDC’s latest data, released last week, around a third of eligible Americans ages 50 and older have received their second COVID booster shot, and around half of the vaccinated American adults have received the first booster.