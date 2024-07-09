White House denies Biden receiving treatment for Parkinson's Disease

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The White House has vehemently denied President Joe Biden is being treated for Parkinson's disease, following revelations that a specialist in the field had made multiple visits to the presidential residence.

In a heated press conference, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed growing speculation about the 81-year-old president's health.

"Has the president been treated for Parkinson's? No. Is he being treated for Parkinson's? No. He's not. Is he taking medication for Parkinson's? No," Jean-Pierre stated.

The denial comes after reports emerged that a Parkinson's disease expert had visited the White House eight times in the past eight months. The White House responded with a statement explaining that "a wide variety of specialists from the Walter Reed system visit the White House complex to treat thousands of military personnel who work on the grounds."

This latest health controversy adds to ongoing concerns about President Biden's mental and physical fitness for office.

Following a widely criticized performance in the first presidential debate, Biden attributed his struggles to a cold in an interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos.

When questioned about taking an independent cognitive test, Biden alluded to his job being the cognitive test. "I have a cognitive test every single day," he said. Every day I have that test. Everything I do... not only am I campaigning, but I'm running the world."

Adding to the scrutiny, a recent New York Times report suggests that those close to the president have noticed an increase in lapses during conversations, with Biden appearing confused or disoriented at times. The report cites current and former officials who claim to have witnessed the president becoming listless or losing track of discussions.

As the debate over Biden's health continues, the White House maintains its stance that the president is not receiving treatment for Parkinson's disease.