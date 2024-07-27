Who is responsible for the Jasper wildfire destruction?
Lorne Gunter from the Edmonton Sun joined Ezra Levant to discuss the policies and people who hold responsibility for the fires that recently burnt down Jasper, Alberta.
This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on July 26, 2024.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke with Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter about the devasting Jasper, Alberta wildfires, and the article Lorne wrote about who may be responsible for the destruction of the mountain town.
Lorne told Ezra about how despite the extreme heat and height of the flames, which sometimes reached 400ft, there are no known deaths or major injuries. He told a story of a family who after driving for 14 hours to find the right place to stay after escaping the fires, told press, "We're fine, at least we survived, we got out of it."
Lorne explained how the forest surrounding Jasper had been dead and "dry as a bone" for years, and the raging fire was inevitable considering prevention measures such as controlled burns had not taken place:
Parks Canada had been warned again and again and again that it had to do something about these trees, but they are so woke and so green in their approach that they said, no, no, no, the natural thing is to let the tree stand and eventually the forest will rejuvenate itself. Now, the way forests rejuvenate themselves is through fire. So I mean, they had to have sort of understood what they were saying was, 'well, we have to wait for a big fire to go through.'
