Who is responsible for the Jasper wildfire destruction?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke with Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter about the devasting Jasper, Alberta wildfires, and the article Lorne wrote about who may be responsible for the destruction of the mountain town.

Lorne told Ezra about how despite the extreme heat and height of the flames, which sometimes reached 400ft, there are no known deaths or major injuries. He told a story of a family who after driving for 14 hours to find the right place to stay after escaping the fires, told press, "We're fine, at least we survived, we got out of it."

Lorne explained how the forest surrounding Jasper had been dead and "dry as a bone" for years, and the raging fire was inevitable considering prevention measures such as controlled burns had not taken place: