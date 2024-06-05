WHO pandemic treaty 'clearly a tremendous threat': Bret Weinstein

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations' health body, the World Health Organization, has been working to ratify a new set of binding International Health Regulations.

The wide-ranging set of proposals could see the nations of the world cede health-care sovereignty to unelected global bodies, though disputes failed to see the final ratification of a new pandemic treaty at this year's World Health Assembly summit.

On Monday's special edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reported from the global gathering in Geneva, Switzerland, where he caught up with prominent political commentators Dr. James Lindsay and Bret Weinstein.

After Ezra remarked how changemakers are silenced through courts or social media censorship, and that dystopian predictions for the future have been coming true in recent times, Bret told Ezra giving the World Health Organization more power is "clearly a tremendous threat" to sovereignty, adding: