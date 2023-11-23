Who's behind the pro-Hamas protests happening across Canada?
Supporters of Hamas have been blocking critical infrastructure in Canada, something Pastor Artur Pawlowski was convicted of during the Coutts border blockade. And yet none of these demonstrators have been similarly charged, says Ezra Levant.
Canadians and Americans can breathe a sigh of relief after yesterday's explosion at the Canada-U.S. border crossing was determined not to be a terrorist attack.
But here in Canada, we are seeing pro-Hamas protesters target critical infrastructure, with demonstrators blocking trains, invading businesses, storming legislature buildings and events hosted by cabinet ministers and even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra wondered who is behind these demonstrations. One such example was a walkout staged by students in Mississauga, Ontario, yesterday.
Student-led walkout at Applewood Heights Secondary School.— Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) November 22, 2023
A couple of hundred young protesters took to the sidewalk with signs and flags as a form of political expression. #cdnpoli #Mississauga #Palestine #Israel #Gaza #CeasefireNOW pic.twitter.com/px3QjtUb4L
With laws on the books barring support for terrorist organizations like Hamas, Ezra wondered events like this were organized in any way by foreign agents from Iran:
And I'm not saying that speculatively. As you saw last week, Global News, hardly a right-wing outlet, did a major expose on the close to 1,000 agents in Canada operating on behalf of the dictatorship of Iran, whipping up antisemitic marches.
Here's a question for you: were those schoolchildren exited from class, or were they marched through the street, at the behest of foreign agents?
We know that a soft-burn style of political persuasion is going on, if it rises to the level of terrorism — I'm not sure. I do know that Pastor Artur Pawlowski in Alberta was convicted and sentenced to a prison term, although it was time served already, for giving a peaceful sermon to the truckers at the Coutts trucker blockade in February 2022.
My point is: a peaceful pastor giving a sermon, not at the actual border itself but a saloon nearby, he was convicted and given a jail sentence. And yet you have pro-Hamas extremists doing actual blocking of critical infrastructure, and no charges for that.
