Who's behind the pro-Hamas protests happening across Canada?

Canadians and Americans can breathe a sigh of relief after yesterday's explosion at the Canada-U.S. border crossing was determined not to be a terrorist attack.

But here in Canada, we are seeing pro-Hamas protesters target critical infrastructure, with demonstrators blocking trains, invading businesses, storming legislature buildings and events hosted by cabinet ministers and even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra wondered who is behind these demonstrations. One such example was a walkout staged by students in Mississauga, Ontario, yesterday.

Student-led walkout at Applewood Heights Secondary School.



A couple of hundred young protesters took to the sidewalk with signs and flags as a form of political expression. #cdnpoli #Mississauga #Palestine #Israel #Gaza #CeasefireNOW pic.twitter.com/px3QjtUb4L — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) November 22, 2023

With laws on the books barring support for terrorist organizations like Hamas, Ezra wondered events like this were organized in any way by foreign agents from Iran: