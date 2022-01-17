Why are Islamic countries silent about Uyghur genocide?

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Raheel and Sohail Raza joined Sheila Gunn Reid for a discussion centred around radical Islam in 2022. The conversation eventually touched on the subject of China's treatment of its Uyghur population in the Xianjin region.

Watch above and hear why Raheel and Sohail think fellow Muslims in Islamic countries are reluctant to criticize the Chinese Communist Party's treatment of the Uyghur people.

