Why are most men not backing Kamala Harris?

On Tuesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Joel Pollak of Breitbart News discussed why Kamala Harris is failing to win broad support among male voters compared to Donald Trump.

According to a recent NBC poll, Vice President Harris is trailing former President Trump by 16 points among male voters.

Ezra Levant spoke about how Harris' way of communicating, whether fair or not, could be impacting her support with males.

"I think Kamala Harris reminds people of their first wife. Kamala Harris reminds people of 'take out the garbage,' 'mow the lawn,' 'I asked you to take the laundry out,' it's just a nagging, haggling, heckling, and that laugh," he said.

"I know it's not fair, but I think a lot of men just want to not hear her. I don't know if that's a sexist thing to say but I think it's a phenomenon," added Levant.

Pollak explained that while many women in politics and media are beloved by men, such as Megyn Kelly, Harris fails to attract the same type of support.

"I think men are prepared to vote for a female candidate. There are women in politics and media who are beloved by men. Look at Megyn Kelly. Megyn Kelly has one of the most successful podcasts in American media," he said.

"All you have to do to understand why men don't like Kamala Harris, is look at Doug Emhoff," Pollak said.

While often being portrayed as a figure of 'new masculinity,' Emhoff has faced allegations of slapping his ex-girlfriend and impregnating his former nanny.

"The flip side of this kind of wimpy masculinity is a deep and dark cruelty. That is the worst of masculinity, and it's not what most men are or aspire to be," said Pollak.