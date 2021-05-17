Why are police targeting Christian Pastors?

Shocking and disgraceful.

Those two words pop immediately to mind when it comes to describing the brutal takedown of Pastor Artur Pawlowski on a live highway by the Calgary Police last Sunday.

Judging by the footage, you’d think Artur was public enemy number one, as opposed to a preacher who likes to help people in need.

On last week's episode of Rebel Roundup, Adam Soos joins David Menzies to talk about the situation surrounding Pastors being arrested in Alberta.

On police targeting Christian Pastors, Adam said to David:

The thing that really doesn't make any sense is why they're directing so much furous, vengeful anger towards Christian Pastors.

