Why are we vaccinating people who might be immune?

  • By Rebel News
  • March 11, 2021

With the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada (finally) starting to pick up steam, one facet has been missing from the government's messaging: why should Canadians who already might have antibodies for the virus take these vaccines?

It's a fair question, especially given that Canadian researchers have found that antibodies last months, and likely even years.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies wondered about this question, and why the reopening of the country hinges on vaccines when this basic question hasn't really been answered by the Canadian government.

