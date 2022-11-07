WATCH: Why did Israel re-elect the world's HARSHEST COVID-19 leader?

E-transfer (Canada):

Israel's former Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is back after securing a win in last week's Israeli legislative election.

Netanyahu's re-emergence has surprised many who expected him to take a permanent step back after being ousted from his post last year over a slew of corruption charges, which ended his 12-year tenure as Israel's prime minister.

The controversial leader was also behind the country's insane COVID-19 response, which earned it the moniker of 'Pfizrael'.

He secured his win thanks to a coalition with the Religious Zionist Party and other ultra-nationalist parties, including Otzma Yehudit and Noam.

I flew to Israel to find out what we can expect to come from the most right-wing government since Israel's rebirth in 1948 and how one of the world's harshest COVID-19 leaders won back the people.

I'll be travelling across Israel, talking to all sides to hear what the impact of this election will be on the people of Israel.

