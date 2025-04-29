Why did Pierre Poilievre lose the election?

Under Pierre Poilievre, the Conservatives received a higher vote share than any party has since 1988: 41.4%. That was enough to give Brian Mulroney a majority government. But Mulroney was fighting against a divided left.

The most important factor in this election was Jagmeet Singh happily euthanizing the NDP, taking it down to just 6.3% and 7 seats. Singh had thrown in the towel years ago and was a de facto Liberal for years — it will be interesting to see what patronage he receives as a thank-you.

The Green Party went even further, formally cancelling nearly a hundred of their own candidates, explicitly so as not to split the left. Left-wing Canadians don't need the NDP or the Greens: Canadians are about to learn how radical Mark Carney is on everything from net zero to foreign policy.

He didn't need to keep up the anti-Americanism in his speech last night — the election is over. But he chose to, because he believes in realigning Canada with China, just as he had done with Brookfield Asset Management. I've called Carney Trudeau 2.0 — but smarter and harder working.

That's true, and Carney has most of the same team as Trudeau, including the disgraced Rasputin figure, Gerald Butts. But Carney — and his extremist wife — are deep ideological activists, whereas Trudeau was more of a cliche-spouting mascot.

If it helps to understand Carney, know that the company he chaired, Brookfield Asset Management, has a trillion dollars under management. It's like BlackRock, and just as ideological and dictatorial. (Has any Canadian media — other than Rebel News — reported that Carney was interrogated last year by Congressional staff, accused of extorting coal companies?) I believe Poilievre will win the next election.

The Trump challenge will resolve itself one way or another; Carney's thin-skinned, domineering personality is already showing itself — he'll soon find out running a caucus and a confederation is different than being a corporate oligarch. I'll give Trudeau this: he could be charming and his wife was embarrassing but harmless.

Carney doesn't have emotional intelligence and his wife is like Lady MacBeth. More importantly than personality, all of the issues that caused people to hate Trudeau — housing costs, mass immigration, taxes, wokeism — will continue, and people will see that Carney's cabinet is largely the same as Trudeau's was.

There has been no change in the Liberals. Poilievre's achievements include rebranding the Conservatives as the party of the working man — something that will accelerate as the public slowly realizes just who Carney is and who he listens to.

Carney hasn't given up his belief in "net zero" deindustrialization or other World Economic Forum obsessions. There's a reason the regime media don't want you learning about the WEF or what Carney did there as a board member. Imagine you're a 25-year-old who can't afford to buy a house, and watching the Carney's Boomer dance last night and his wife's Elain Benes moves.

The WEF is like Bohemian Grove, but for Europeans and leftists. There's a different temperament for the little people. Expect Carney to keep his promise to lavish money on the CBC state broadcaster, partly as a reward for their service these past months, and partly to start campaigning for the next election, that could come within a year. Don't be surprised if, as a corollary, Carney re-introduces Trudeau's C-63 Online Harms Act censorship bill.

You've already seen how they treat Rebel News. They want citizen journalists to know their place. Rebel News played a role in this election — we had 318 million views and impressions during the campaign. In York Centre, we helped drive out the pro-Hamas MP, Ya'ara Saks, a bright spot in a gloomy night.

It's going to be an interesting year. There are a lot more stories to tell, and the regime media won't tell them, so we will. There's also more need than ever for Rebel's style of activism — especially our civil liberties litigation.

We have a track record of beating the Liberals in court, especially when it comes to their censorship and bullying. We're going to need to do much more of that (and I'm going to need your help to do it). I'll share more thoughts later. But the results were not as disappointing as I feared. Come on. Don't mope. Pick yourself up and get going. Surely you can see how close we are now.