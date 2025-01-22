Why do Trudeau's RCMP thugs continually target David Menzies?

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Regular viewers of Rebel News will surely recall at least one incident where Mission Specialist David Menzies has been arrested by police while attempting to ask politicians or newsmakers questions. But one particular police security detail really seems to have it out for “The Menzoid” — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's RCMP entourage.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, David filled in as a guest host and looked back on the numerous, and sometimes violent, arrests he's endured at the hands of Trudeau's henchmen.

“Is it any wonder why so many people are losing faith in law enforcement,” David said, reflecting on the flimsy excuses police have provided him while he's been detained.

“Trudeau actually sent out his goon squad to physically assault me for the possibility that I might ask an insensitive question,” he said while recalling an arrest in the during the pandemic winter of 2021. “That is banana republic garbage, folks.”