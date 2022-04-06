Why Elon Musk's Twitter purchase is so significant
Ezra discussed some of the media reactions to Musk's Twitter share acquisition and what it may mean to have the self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" now hold such an influential position with the social media giant.
Big news rocked the world of social media this week, with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk purchasing a 9.2% share in Twitter.
Musk spoke publicly about his concerns over the platform's lack of free speech, causing speculation that Twitter's left-leaning policies may change with Musk now the company's largest shareholder and member of its board of directors.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed some of the media reactions to Musk's Twitter share acquisition and what it may mean to have the self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" now hold such an influential position with the social media giant.
