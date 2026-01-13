Why is Gary Anandasangaree so obsessed with snatching legal firearms but so soft on terrorists?

On Monday, federal Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree dropped by a community centre in west end Toronto to stage a press conference regarding Canada’s efforts to reduce youth involvement in gangs and violent crime in this community.

While there was media availability for a Q&A after the presser, par for the course, only government-funded and approved journalists were welcomed. So it is that we hoped to scrum the public safety minister outside the venue.

And there were so many questions to ask. First and foremost, we wanted to know that should the Iranian regime fall in the days ahead, is Anandasangaree onside with making Canada a safe haven for regime operatives fleeing Iran?

That’s not that far-fetched. There are already more than 700 Iranian regime operatives in Canada. Why are they here? And why is it so easy for these reprobates to get into Canada?

Then again, we know Anandasangaree has a soft spot in his heart for terrorists. Last October it was revealed via court records that before Anandasangaree became Canada’s public safety minister, his riding office repeatedly asked government officials about the immigration application of two members of the Tamil Tigers.

That’s right: the future public safety minister for the Dominion of Canada was going to bat for people who are rank-and-file members of a recognized terrorist group!

Frankly, this makes us question Anandasangaree’s loyalties. And let’s not forget the news from last week indicating that the Cape Breton gun grab program was a colossal failure.

It was expected that 200 guns would be confiscated. Instead, only 25 guns were turned in. Given that the budget for this pilot program was $150,000, that means Ottawa paid out almost $6,000 per gun. Guns, by the way, that were taken away from law-abiding gun owners, not gangbangers.

We did indeed get to scrum Anandasangaree but he didn’t have much to say as he ran away to a private meeting room.

Yet again another federal minister who exhibits zero accountability when it comes to the independent media. Shameful.

What’s more, we feel that Gary Anandasangaree is perhaps the most incompetent public safety minister in this country’s history. And given that previous public safety ministers included the likes of Bill Blair and Marco Mendicino, wow – what an odious benchmark indeed!