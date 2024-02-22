Will B.C.'s new 'hate crime' definitions criminalize protests against radical gender ideology?

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On February 16, the B.C. Prosecution Service announced changes to its hate crimes Crown Counsel Policy manual. The changes included adding antisemitism, conversion therapy and “hate propaganda offences” to its hate crime definitions and its guidance for what factors Crown prosecutors should consider to pursue a sentence for an individual who has committed an offence “motivated by bias, prejudice, or hate.”

The updated manual has been applauded by the province's Minister Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, and even politicians and activists who view the opinion that radical gender ideology being taught through schools in part due to the provinces Sexual Orientation Gender Identity (SOGI 123) program is child sex grooming as hate.

In today’s report, we sat down to interview seasoned criminal defence lawyer Karen Bastow so the public can better understand what these changes to the B.C. Prosecution Service’s manual means in a court of law, and whether or not she feels parental rights protesters, who oppose things like SOGI 123, could be risking arrest — or even a conviction — for their activism.

At Rebel News, we bring you the other side of the story, including on matters of parental rights and freedom of expression. If you want to learn more about the sexual indoctrination occurring in schools, or chip in a few dollars to help cover the costs we incur to bring you these important reports, go to StopClassroomGrooming.com.