What will the final decision be? Was the Emergencies Act necessary or not?
On the last day of the Trucker Commission's hearing, PM Justin Trudeau gave his testimony, and the place was packed.
After 32 days of testimonials, 76 different witnesses were needed for the invocation of the Emergencies Act that Justin Trudeau had invoked on February 14, for dismantling a peaceful demonstration in downtown Ottawa.
All police units, Ministers, some Ottawa citizens, convoy’s Organizers and more have shared their statements.
The commission was not only available to watch on the internet as a livestream, but the people were invited to take part in the audience. For the last day, during Justin Trudeau testimony, the place was packed.
I asked the people present what they thought of the whole commission. Let’s have a look.
