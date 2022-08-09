Will public inquiry hold Trudeau accountable for invoking Emergencies Act?

On last night's episode of the Ezra levant Show, Ezra examined the Liberal government's crackdown on truckers and protesters during the Freedom Convoy. As extensively covered by Rebel News, truckers and other freedom-loving Canadians were demonstrating against seemingly dictatorial policies being imposed on them by Justin Trudeau's Liberal government.

Although the protests in Ottawa were entirely peaceful, Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act without precedent in order to stifle and put an end to what many in the mainstream media described as an "occupation."

Rebel News will be covering all facets of the public inquiry looking into the justification behind the invocation of the Emergencies Act that was wielded against the truckers.

As stated by Ezra, "We’re going to literally set up camp in Ottawa during the entire commission of inquiry. We’re going to livestream it every single day. We’re going to have nightly commentaries about it. We’re going to cover it more and better than anyone else in Canada — more and better than the CBC and the other liars who tried to defame the truckers last time, too."

