Windsor Persian man says the radicalized Ahlul Beit mosque does NOT speak for the Iranian community

You would think that people who are welcomed into Canada would embrace Western values and be grateful for getting Canadian citizenship.

And then there are the congregants of the gruesome Ahlul Beit mosque in Windsor, Ont.

This mosque often finds itself in the news for all the wrong reasons – specifically for supporting terrorist groups and glorifying Islamist terrorists as heroes and martyrs.

Recently, this mosque actually held a vigil for the not-so-dearly departed ayatollahs in Iran.

That’s right: a so-called place of worship was lauding murderous mullahs who massacre their own people; who are the biggest sponsors of terrorism in the world; who were desperately trying to acquire nukes in order to eradicate all the various “little Satans” and “big Satans” the world over.

Sick.

Prior to paying a house call to this mosque, we crossed paths with “Joe” (not his real name) outside Windsor’s fabulous Howard Grill and Pancake House. Joe is formerly from Iran, and he told us that we would be hard pressed to find any Iranians at the Ahlul Beit mosque given that the vast majority of Iranians support regime change and loathe the ayatollahs.

He also denounced the mosque and was disgusted it would praise terrorist groups such as Hamas, the Houthis, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – all of which are funded by the Iranian regime (although we suspect the regime might be struggling to make payroll these days for some reason...)

When we visited the mosque, the moment we stepped out of our SUV, a mosque attendee identifying himself as Hussain Debaja made a beeline towards us. He was inexplicably angry and he ordered us to leave the vicinity immediately or he would call the police. We calmly explained that we were on public property – namely a City of Windsor parking lot – and that for the time being we are still under Canadian law as opposed to sharia law, despite the fact that the Prime Minister believes that “Muslim values are Canadian values.”

Debaja calmed down and what ensued for the next 25 minutes was an utterly fascinating discussion in which Debaja proclaimed his admiration for the deceased Iranian ayatollahs and also his love for terrorist groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas.

Sure enough, Debaja is not an Iranian. He was born in Lebanon and moved to Canada in the late '80s. You would think most people would be happy to start a new life in a more stable and prosperous land. But this is clearly not the case with Debaja who obviously never planned to assimilate. Rather, it seems to us that he hangs on to age-old hatred for Israel and the U.S., all the while praising terrorist groups that literally have Canadian blood on their hands. It was staggering.

Bottom line: Debaja represents the worst kind of immigrant to our dominion; Joe represents the best.