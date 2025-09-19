With strike looming, Alberta Teachers' Union 'abandons' students

Stop us if you've heard this one before — teachers are threatening to go on strike. This time, it's in Alberta, where the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) has rejected a mediator's deal which included annual 3% raises and other benefits, leaving parents wondering what might happen if the union walks out.

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, activist Jeffrey Park from the Alberta Parents' Union (APU) joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss his grassroots group's objectives and how, in the aftermath of COVID lockdowns, this strike would be abandoning parents and students yet again.

Detailing how the Alberta Parents' Union came to be, Jeffrey said “unfortunately,” the Alberta School Councils' Association wasn't getting involved — the way the system was supposed to work. “They were simply echoing ATA talking points,” he told Sheila.

And so, since 2022, the APU has been supporting parents' voices in the education system.

With the ATA pushing for a greater number of teachers and other classroom-related demands, Jeffrey says the provincial government “called their bluff” on claims the strike threats weren't about increased pay, accepting terms except the pay hike.

The government side claims the ATA reps supported this, Jeffrey explained, only to then walk away.

“I think it's an abandonment of their members, not to mention Alberta parents and students,” he said.

Pointing to the devastating effects COVID lockdowns had on young students, Jeffrey said “we know for a fact that kids will be harmed if there's a labour disruption.”

NB-done_getting_screwed_donate