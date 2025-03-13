Woke Abbotsford School Board censures two trustees for Defending Women’s Sports

The Abbotsford School Board is at it again—censoring and punishing those who dare to speak the truth on the unfair inclusion of men in women’s sports.

The Abbotsford Teachers' Union (ATU) called for the censure of two board trustees, Jared White and Mike Rauch, due to their online support for a YouTube video of U.S. President Donald Trump signing the “Keeping Men out of Women's Sports” executive order.

The board responded by censuring the two trustees.

Trustee White had shared the video on Facebook last month, shortly after news of the executive order began circulating social media.

“No more biological males in women’s/girl’s sports. No more biological males in women’s/girl’s bathrooms and locker rooms,” he captioned the video.

“No more teaching vulnerable children that they can be both genders or neither. Enough. Common sense is making a comeback and it’s about time.”

Trustee Rauch, meanwhile, has since apologized for “liking” and commenting on the post.

Canada is so embarrassing.



An Abbotsford school trustee who supported Trump’s Executive Order protecting female sports is now apologizing.



He is also banned from attending any school events.



“I recently made a comment on a social media post in support of fairness in women's… https://t.co/gBiC5IngwM — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) March 10, 2025

Despite Trump's order aligning with the opinions of the vast majority of Americans, including Democrat voters, it also resonated with many in the Abbotsford community. Still, the Board is demanding an apology from the elected officials for violating the Trustee Code of Ethics.

Both trustees were promptly stripped of their roles, in public-facing committees and school events, for undermining the district’s commitment to a “safe and welcoming environment.”

In Rauch’s case, he was also barred from attending school events in an official capacity until at least June 30, as told by Shirley Wilson, the Board Chair. The trustee then removed his comment and offered a sincere apology “to anyone who was harmed by it.”

“I have close relationships with transgender individuals and would never want to hurt them,” clarified Trustee Rauch. “I strongly believe in human rights, which include equal opportunities, freedom from discrimination, and full participation in society.”

Meanwhile, Trustee White is standing firm in his conviction. “I believe in equal educational opportunities for all students but, no, I won’t apologize for faithfully representing the commonsense views of the majority of parents in Abbotsford,” White told Rebel News.

“Parents in Abbotsford are tired of being forced into false dichotomies because they believe in common-sense biological realism,” he said.

“I believe wholeheartedly in a safe, inclusive, and respectful learning environment for all students, staff, and families. And, I believe wholeheartedly in championing biological realism in the classroom and standing up for fairness and safety in women’s sports and safe places.”

Just days after the post, Taylor Claggett, the sole female head coach in the Pacific Western Athletic Association (PACWEST), was suspended for raising concerns about her college basketball team having to compete against a 6-foot-2 trans-identifying male athlete, Harriette Mackenzie, from Vancouver Island University (VIU).

VIU went undefeated this entire season, with Mackenzie earning nods as top player for the Association. “She” plays for the Mariners, having shattered several women’s basketball records during “her” tenure.