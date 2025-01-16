Is trans athlete Hariette Mackenzie really the victim in women's college basketball feud?
Drea Humphrey uncovers the untold story behind the controversy that erupted between the Vancouver Island Mariners and the Columbia Bible College Bearcats.
For months, the legacy media has amplified claims made by trans woman-identifying athlete Harriette Mackenzie, but is there more to the story? In today’s report, we investigate.
Since last October, Mackenzie, a 6’2” biological male player for the Vancouver Island Mariners women’s basketball team, has made headlines due to claims of falling victim to hate and transphobia from the contending Columbia Bible College team.
However, beneath the headlines and social justice outrage that’s followed, a deeper, more controversial story lies.
In today’s report, we analyze Mackenzie’s viral Instagram video, where the “record breaker” athlete claims to have been verbally targeted by Columbia Bible College women’s basketball coach Taylor Claggett and physically targeted by a player during a foul, all due to hate and transphobia.
X-embed:1878178459857616930
Mackenzie has claimed to be at a significant disadvantage when playing basketball against females due to beginning “her” transition around age 5. Additionally, Mackenzie also claims to normally refrain from speaking out for trans rights.
Both statements conflict with information we reveal in this report, which proves Mackenzie is VIU’s star player and a significant contributor to the team's dominating 11-1 record this season.
The truth is, Mackenzie, formerly Declan and Harriette Cunningham, is a seasoned LGBTQ activist who has been at the forefront of trans rights issues since childhood.
For a deeper dive into this controversy, read this in-depth article, which includes a statement where players from the Columbia Bible College team break their silence over the backlash.
Drea Humphrey
B.C. Bureau Chief
Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-01-16 19:33:13 -0500Having a trans player on a women’s team is like entering a tiger in a cat show. Or it’s like bringing a machine gun to a sword fight. I have zero sympathy for males who transition just so they can cream women on the other team. And this McKenzie person was groomed to be trans from what this article reports. What a cult these trans pushers are in. They think they’re right and everybody else is wrong.