Is trans athlete Hariette Mackenzie really the victim in women's college basketball feud?

For months, the legacy media has amplified claims made by trans woman-identifying athlete Harriette Mackenzie, but is there more to the story? In today’s report, we investigate.

Since last October, Mackenzie, a 6’2” biological male player for the Vancouver Island Mariners women’s basketball team, has made headlines due to claims of falling victim to hate and transphobia from the contending Columbia Bible College team.

However, beneath the headlines and social justice outrage that’s followed, a deeper, more controversial story lies.

In today’s report, we analyze Mackenzie’s viral Instagram video, where the “record breaker” athlete claims to have been verbally targeted by Columbia Bible College women’s basketball coach Taylor Claggett and physically targeted by a player during a foul, all due to hate and transphobia.

Mackenzie has claimed to be at a significant disadvantage when playing basketball against females due to beginning “her” transition around age 5. Additionally, Mackenzie also claims to normally refrain from speaking out for trans rights.

Both statements conflict with information we reveal in this report, which proves Mackenzie is VIU’s star player and a significant contributor to the team's dominating 11-1 record this season.

The truth is, Mackenzie, formerly Declan and Harriette Cunningham, is a seasoned LGBTQ activist who has been at the forefront of trans rights issues since childhood.

