Christian college basketball team exposes 'double standards' in trans athlete dispute

Basketball players with the Columbia Bible College (CBC) Bearcats broke their silence after allegations of "transphobia" surfaced against the team and Taylor Claggett, their head coach.

Only days prior, the Vancouver Island University (VIU) Mariners abruptly boycotted two CBC home games for this weekend "in honor of prioritizing safety and inclusion." They publicly appealed the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) and its Pacific Western Athletic Association (PACWEST) member to not penalize them over the forfeiture.

Harriette Mackenzie, a six-foot-two male who identifies as a transgender woman, made the claims in a viral video posted to social media. "She" plays for the Mariners, having shattered several women's basketball records during "her" tenure.

"In response, and after carefully considering the concerns raised by our student-athletes and coaching staff, the VIU Mariners Women’s Basketball team will not participate in the upcoming regular season games scheduled this weekend against CBC. VIU has formally requested an exemption from these games without penalty, given the ongoing investigation and the sensitive nature of the situation," the University wrote in a statement this Wednesday.

Last year, 6’2 “Mackenzie was the MVP of nationals and was PacWest Player of the Year both for basketball and across all sports. She was a CCAA All-Canadian and a first-team PacWest all-star.”



Harriette MacKenzie has also been coined the “Record Breaker” by Mount Royal Cougar… pic.twitter.com/kwwOjsL7Oh — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 1, 2024

CBC broke their silence in a written statement signed by their players this week. "The attack on Coach Claggett’s character, and the character of our team, over the past three months has been based on misinformation and one side of a complicated scenario," a portion of the letter reads.

"Our coach and organization have had to disable comment sections in response to the backlash resulting from the accusations," it said.

The conflict between the two collegiate teams made headlines in late October after Mackenzie claimed "she" was targeted ostracized by Coach Claggett and physically intimidated by a CBC player.

In a video statement, Mackenzie shared a brief clip of an opposing player fouling "her", resulting in Mackenzie falling to the ground. Rebel News uncovered the video failed to show how "her" opponents fell to the ground "in recent plays" during the same game.

Mackenzie further alleged that Coach Claggett encouraged the same player to foul and "went on a tirade" about the trans athlete. Claggett and the College vehemently denied those claims.

BREAKING: The Columbia Bible College Bearcats women's basketball players have spoken out against the “hate” allegations facing their team and coach after raising concerns about playing against VIU’s 6'2" transgender player, Harriette Mackenzie.

Background: https://t.co/ifhcLsWNjl pic.twitter.com/sItKkBTjT6 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 11, 2025

A prior release highlighted concerns expressed by the coach, who simply "had a conversation with a representative of the Mariners’ Athletic Department." She sought guidance on the safety of her athletes, especially when competing against a 6’2 transgender athlete.

As it stands, however, the Mariners maintain they are "unsafe" playing against the Bearcats. The outcome of their complaint with PACWEST remains undetermined as of writing, alleging a breach CBC coaching staff contravened the Coaches Code of Ethics.

A statement from the players expressed concerns of supposed violations by VIU team, particularly the weaponization of social media to justify their forfeiture. "Videos and letters posted by members of the VIU women’s basketball team over the past three months have directly violated multiple rules stated in Article 17.2 of the manual," the team stated.

Various posts have included "personal attacks, defamatory comments, [and a] lack of respect towards the PACWEST," they claim. They also suggest the comments "incite[d] violence and/or hatred directed at our coach (Article 17.2)," the letter continued.

"Any and all allegations made by VIU players regarding our team and coach should have been directly communicated to PACWEST officials alone; they should not have been uploaded publicly to social media."

Nothing to see here 👀



In the 2023-24 trans woman identifying Harriette Mackenzie shattered 6 women’s basketball records previously held by females. pic.twitter.com/HzXXHQB746 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 11, 2025

The Bearcats also criticized the Mariners for demanding an exemption from forfeiture penalties, calling it another breach of standard procedure.

"In the past, when a team has refused to participate and travel to a scheduled game, they have received 0 points in the classification. By postponing the games this weekend, PACWEST has contradicted the standard operating procedure," reads the letter.

"Up until this point, we have stayed silent," it continues. "We have shown respect to the PACWEST and VIU over the past few months by staying off social media and voicing our concerns through official channels."

CBC accuses their opponents of not demonstrating the same level of respect towards PACWEST or itself through its public communications. "Their behavior has been rewarded in how their refusal to play this weekend has been handled."

"We are writing this letter to ensure that our voices are heard in this conversation and that the respect we have shown throughout this process is not mistaken for passivity."

PACWEST, in a statement, said it is "involved in an ongoing investigation" and refused to comment further at the time of writing. To date, the VIU Mariners, are leading the PACWEST standings, having lost only once in 12 games this season.

PETITION: Protect Female Spaces 11,383 signatures Goal: 15,000 signatures Women's spaces must be protected from those seeking to invade traditionally female areas. Please sign here to demand our politicians listen up and take action. Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Street address Apt, suite, etc. City State Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Federated States of Micronesia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Marshall Islands Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Palau Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virgin Island Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Zip code Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City/Suburb State/territory Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Street 2 City Postcode Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apartment, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City State/region Postal code Comments (optional) I want to volunteer