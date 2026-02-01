April Hutchison says women’s sports issues remain unresolved in Canada
The Ontario-based athlete and advocate says biological males competing in women’s sports and accessing female-only spaces remains an unresolved issue across Canada, despite growing public concern.
Women’s sports advocate and former powerlifter April Hutchison says Canada has failed to address the participation of biological males in women’s sports and female-only spaces, a message she brought to the Conservative Party of Canada convention this week in Calgary.
Hutchison, who travelled from London, Ont., attended the convention as a delegate for Andrew Lawton’s riding and said she is using the event to raise awareness about policies affecting women and girls. While not the primary focus of the convention, she said the issue remains unresolved nationwide and continues to affect competitive fairness and safety.
Although the issue of biological males competing in women's sports is largely unresolved nationwide, it's unsurprisingly still highly underreported by major Canadian media outlets. Hutchison pointed to recent powerlifting competitions in British Columbia where a transgender athlete won gold medals and prize money, as well as women’s powerlifting records in Alberta that she said are held by biological males.
According to Hutchison, similar concerns extend beyond athletics. She said she has documented cases in her home city of London, Ontario, involving biological males housed in women’s shelters and correctional facilities. She described the situation as ongoing and said it has not been meaningfully addressed by political leaders.
Many Canadians remain unaware of how these policies are being applied and believe public education remains necessary. Hutchison plans to continue her speaking tour across Canada, addressing universities, conferences, and community events.
“I will not stop until the government addresses this. We do have to protect our little girls and women,” Hutchison said, adding that she believes public voices can still influence policy outcomes in Canada.
If you think we should protect the spaces of biological women and provide them with the physical and mental security they deserve, sign the petition.
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.