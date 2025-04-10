'Trans woman' who butchered family has women's prison transfer request denied — for now

Correctional Services Canada (CSC) has ended a dangerous charade by denying a violent male offender’s request to transfer into a women’s prison.

Mohamad Al Ballouz is a biological male who was convicted last December of brutally stabbing his common-law partner, Synthia Bussières, and their two young children to death in Brossard, Quebec. He now identifies as a trans woman named “Levana.”

Despite his sentencing judge Eric Downs labelling Ballouz as “sadistic” and his heinous crime against Bussières an act of “femicide,” Ballouz was initially held in the women’s Leclerc Institution before later being transferred to a male facility.

After a recent assessment, CSC determined that Ballouz’s request to serve the rest of a 25-year term time in a women’s prison should be denied based on “overriding health and safety concerns.”

The practice of housing biological males in female prisons is nothing new — and it's already proven to be dangerous.

In 2021, federal stats revealed there were 93 “gender-diverse” inmates in Canada, most still housed in men’s prisons. However, since 2017, Canada has allowed prisoners to be placed based on gender identity rather than biological sex — and some of the most violent male offenders have taken full advantage.

Take the case of Adam Laboucan, a convicted pedophile who raped a three-month-old baby. After beginning a so-called “transition” while in custody, Laboucan was granted access to the women’s ward at Fraser Valley Institution, under the name Tara Desousa.

Another instance is Catherine Lynn, who murdered a female neighbour and had sex with her corpse while still identifying as a man. Lynn was later transferred to the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Ontario after gender transitioning.

These are not isolated cases; they are part of a disturbing trend that puts incarcerated Canadian women — often victims of male violence themselves — in the direct path of further harm and unable to flee.

The Macdonald-Laurier Institute recently found that 80% of Canadians believe it's important to segregate prisons by biological sex. A staggering 44% of male-to-female transgender inmates were imprisoned for sexual offences, according to CSC data — and yet the Liberal government continues to champion identity over biological safety.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau even went so far as to call sex-based prison placements “torture," despite his own government’s policy stating that pre-operative male-to-female offenders should remain in men’s institutions. But under his leadership, that directive has been effectively replaced by deference to activist ideology.

Advocacy groups like the Canadian Human Rights Commission say they are “deeply concerned” about sexual coercion and violence in women’s prisons but rarely acknowledge the elephant in the room: that many of these incidents involve male inmates identifying as trans.