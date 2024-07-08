Woke backflip: Aussie supermarket to sell Australian flags after backlash
Woolworths reverses controversial decision ahead of Paris Olympics but not everyone is convinced by its sudden change of heart.
Woolworths has suddenly decided to reintroduce Australian flags in their stores, just months after facing backlash for not selling Australia Day merchandise earlier this year.
This announcement coincides with the upcoming Paris Olympic Games, set to begin on July 26.
“With the 2024 Paris Olympic Games beginning later this month, and as a proud Australian retailer, we are pleased once again to be the official Fresh Food Partner of the Australian Olympic & Paralympic teams,” Woolworths stated to staff.
“Given the Australian flag is the official flag of the Australian Olympic Committee and of our team competing in Paris, a locally made handheld Australian flag, made from long-lasting materials such as timber and polyester, will also be available for customers to purchase across our Supermarkets and selected Metro stores.”
The flags will now be available throughout the year after the 'woke' supermarket was slammed by the public.
“Once available in store, the locally made handheld flag will be available to purchase all year round from the general merchandise section and also online,” the statement continued. “Locally made handheld Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags will be available for purchase later this year.”
It’s an extraordinary backflip just six months after Woolworths decided not to sell Australian flags on Australia Day leading to widespread backlash in the community, even a boycott of some Woolworths supermarkets.
Though patriotic items like bucket hats and stubbie holders won’t return, Woolworths will donate $1 from every green and gold cupcake or doughnut sold to the Paralympic team.
Earlier this year, Woolworths had revealed it would no longer stock Australia Day merchandise, citing declining demand and broader 'discussions about the significance of January 26.'
The decision led to significant public outcry, prompting an apology from CEO Brad Banducci.
“I think it would be fair to say, based on the response, we could have done a better job of communicating our decision. I’m sorry for the angst that it’s caused,” he said at the time.
- By Avi Yemini
