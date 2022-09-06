Woke journalist mocked over hypocritical 'blood money' comments

Peter FitzSimons promotes Uber Eats

Sydney columnist Peter FitzSimons has been left with egg on his face after he slammed golfer Cam Smith for accepting 'blood money' only to have his own earnings brought into question.

The husband of Lisa Wilkinson made the comments in reference to Smith's participation in the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament in a column for the Sydney Morning Herald which has divided the sporting community.

"Seriously, what does LIV bring to the table in this war, bar blood money?" FitzSimmons wrote. "And yes, $130million is a hard thing for anyone to refuse. For that amount, you could probably make yourself believe – or at least say – anything."

Commenters on social media were quick to point out FitzSimons' promotion of Uber Eats, a company crucially backed by investment from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The Daily Mail reported that FitzSimons was likely well compensated for his role in promoting the fast food delivery service.

For his efforts he could have been paid as much as $100,000, according to ad industry insiders. This is certainly a far cry from the average wage of an Uber Eats driver of around $30 an hour, which was noted by those accusing FitzSimons of being a 'champagne socialist', someone who espouses leftist beliefs while living a lifestyle.

Just trying to illustrate my point here..it’s okay for you to profit (albeit indirectly) from the Saudi investment fund but not a golfer?😂 pic.twitter.com/r1FCCzNqha — Christian Welch (@clwelch94) August 31, 2022

NRL star Christian Welch was quick to shut FitzSimons down, pointing out the hypocrisy of the journalist's words.

"Same money funding LIV invested in Uber, Boeing & Starbucks. Are you complicit when you get a ride home or a cappuccino? How far does it go? I don't recall the same outrage at those companies, but dare a golfer accept the cash on offer," Welch wrote.

FitzSimons has previously come under fire for his social grandstanding while enjoying the trappings out of reach of the average Australian citizen.

He came under fire last month after Indigenous senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price claimed she felt 'bullied' by FitzSimons during an interview and alleged he accused her of 'giving racists a voice' over her comments on Australia's controversial 'Voice to Parliament' push.