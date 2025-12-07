Woke singer gives GARBAGE 'apology' for beach ball meltdown

Garbage lead singer Shirley Manson managed to turn a harmless Aussie tradition into an international scandal — all because of a beach ball.

Witnesses said the bloke she singled out did absolutely nothing wrong. No aggression. No harassment. Just joining in like thousands of Australians have done at festivals like the Good Things Festival for decades. But instead of embracing the moment, Manson went on the attack, pointing him out, berating him and trying to whip the crowd against him.

And when people online called out her behaviour? She doubled down. Hard.

On Threads she declared she would make “NO APOLOGIES.” Then she posted a smug meme about “sleeping peacefully” because she meant every word. No remorse. No second thoughts. Just pure arrogance heading into the next show in Brisbane.

But Brisbane responded in the most Brissy way possible: with more beach balls. Dozens of them. Everywhere. It forced Manson into what she clearly thought would pass as an apology … but anyone with two eyes could see it wasn’t one.

“If a beach ball brings you joy, for that I apologise. If I upset you about your blessed beach balls, I humbly apologise.”

Give me a break.

It was sarcastic. It minimised the entire incident. She gaslit everyone by pretending the outrage was about plastic toys rather than the actual issue: a performer humiliating a paying fan who did nothing wrong.

Then, in the middle of her not-really-an-apology, she suddenly pivoted to Palestine. Out of nowhere. As if dragging in a geopolitical conflict would distract from her own behaviour.

Aussies aren’t that dumb.

By trying to reframe a simple mistake as some grand moral crusade about her favourite woke fiction, Manson has only made things worse ... for her fans, for her bandmates, and for the causes she claims to care about.