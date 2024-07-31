Woke Sydney law firm falls for fake Elon Musk post on X

A controversial Sydney law firm has embarrassingly had to delete a post on social media after falling for a fake Elon Musk post on X.

The company's X account posted a screenshot image of the fake Musk post, with the caption "Mr Free Speech is very upset with you all," sharing the image which purported to show Musk claiming users will be "punished" for calling Donald Trump supporters "weird" on the platform.

Hey @marquelawyers why did you delete the fake tweet you attributed to @elonmusk without apologising?



He should sue you just to prove how crap you are in court.



Again, I'm no lawyer like you, but 37,000 views with hundreds of defamatory comments has to be worth $omething. pic.twitter.com/7g3Zz9tit5 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) July 31, 2024

The false post by the law firm racked up tens of thousands of views before it was finally deleted by the firm.

Marque Lawyers, established in 2013, has been the subject of scrutiny and criticism in recent years. The firm has faced backlash for its radical left-wing commentary on social and political issues.

The "weird" branding of Trump supporters comes from a Harris campaign press release that asked, "Is Donald Trump ok?" and "Trump is old and quite weird?"

Left-wing accounts on social media have since aimed to weaponise the term against Republican supporters ahead of the 2024 US Election.