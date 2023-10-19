Woke union rep allegedly caught spying on parents opposed to gender ideology in schools

E-transfer (Canada):

A police report has been filed with Langley, British Columbia RCMP detachment after a Delta man, Robert Ages, was accused of trying to secretly obtain a recording of a private meeting held on October 4.

Kari Simpson, president of Culture Guard, a non-profit organization that specializes in parental rights advocacy, was the organizer of the meeting and also submitted the police report.

“We are not here to fight the LGBTQ community, we are here to fight the government who isn’t listening to us.”



Parent at Coquitlam’s #1MillionMarch4Chidren takes the mic and calls on BC premier @Dave_Eby to open up the parental rights discussion.

More at https://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n pic.twitter.com/vNhWg9GDMp — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 20, 2023

"This was a very high-level provincial meeting," Simpson told Rebel News when we caught up to interview her about the incident. Simpson says Culture Guard has been inviting and engaging a diverse group of parents from various ethnic communities and religions who share concerns over sexual orientation and gender identity programs in schools.

A major culprit of such concerns in the West is the fluid SOGI 123 program, which encourages educators to affirm gender confusion in all grade levels and uses sexually-explicit books as learning resources to create a "safe and inclusive" environment.

Kids reading this in schools is "your Canada" hey? pic.twitter.com/pSzqnBjUel — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) May 24, 2023

Simpson says the invite-only meeting was taking place in a private room she rented out at a Ricky's restaurant in Langley. Shortly after the meeting began, Simpson alleges that a man attending the meeting and restaurant staff caught Ages, who is listed as a Member Representative with the BC Government and Service Employees Union (BCGEU), trying to record what was being said in the meeting from a staff entrance to the private space.

“We are now having him investigated to see if he can be charged criminally under section 183, which is that provision under the Criminal Code that says you can't invade private meetings and do these kinds of things.”

As bizarre as the spying allegations being made against Ages are, it's not the first time parents who oppose sexual agendas targeting children have accused Ages of breaking the law.

In 2020, Chris Elston, a B.C. man more commonly known as “Billboard Chris”, claims Ages assaulted him while he was peacefully protesting in Vancouver against the medical sterilization of children suffering from gender dysphoria.

I walked off the sidewalk a third time, and as people swarmed around me, a man named Robert Ages came and hit me in my chest.



I was instantly grabbed from behind by officers who had followed me in, arrested, taken to jail, and charged with ‘causing a disturbance.’



4/5 pic.twitter.com/SisYrOCzC8 — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) October 25, 2021

Ages doesn't appear to be alone when it comes to union members who are triggered by parents advocating for child innocence and protection. Last month, Culture Guard released a leaked Zoom meeting which showed Ontario union representatives plotting tactics to intimidate and disrupt the peaceful “1 Million March 4 Children” that took place on September 20.

LEAKED MEETING: Union organizers plot how to protest against parental rights rally



FULL STORY: https://t.co/okDpN3ifgg



Sign our petition and send a pre-written email to your education minister! https://t.co/ggujWnzFYU pic.twitter.com/iLRSqqd0M2 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 19, 2023

Rebel News reached out to Langley RCMP to see if they are taking the allegations made against Ages seriously but did not receive a response. Watch our full video report to hear more about how the bizarre spying incident went down.

