Woman threatened with charges by Ottawa bylaw for giving away free flags

While the sun was starting to set, police officers were still on the lookout for any potential violation of the bylaws imposed by the Ottawa Police Service, specifically for the Canada Day pro-freedom rally.

Police were on site when a woman was peacefully giving away free flags to celebrate Canada Day.

The officer told her that she had five minutes to pack up her things and leave the area, otherwise, she would be fined more than $1,000 — reportedly for giving away free flags.

The altercation between the officer and the lady was tense.

After several tries, the lady felt comfortable telling her side of the story to Rebel News, and explained what happened.

Here is part of what she said:

“They [the bylaw officers] came over, and instead of asking me what I was doing, they assumed what I was doing, and accused me of selling flags to children because I gave a flag to a child.”

