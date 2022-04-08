Woman suffering from a chronic, incessant cough after third COVID vax dose

For the last year, I have been following the inability of individuals to have their vaccine reactions documented.

Yet the mainstream media ignores this elephant in the room, as evidenced by the fact that the sufferer of today's vaccine reaction story thought that she was all alone.

Until she saw my other reports.

Catriona Atkins suffers from incessant coughing after both her second and third Pfizer injections. She was an otherwise healthy 51-year-old who now fears that her life will never be the same again.

Trying to find a solution to the incessant coughing that she has been experiencing, Catriona has been signed off on paid medical leave from the school board that she works for 12 weeks and counting. Despite being on her third prescription of highly addictive and dangerous (as per two specialists) steroid, Catriona says the cough never fully goes away.

As a result, Catriona can’t leave her home without being shamed by hypochondriacs that are petrified of her cough.

In order to prove to strangers that she doesn't have COVID, she now carries a photo of the regular rapid tests as evidence that her cough is not related to a respiratory viral infection. Adding insult to injury is the bladder and incontinence issues she suffers from as a result of chronic, uninterrupted coughing which all make it near impossible for her to leave her home.

Noting that she has been without smell and taste since receiving her first dose nearly one year ago, “if they had of collected my data and talked amongst each other,” Catriona says of her family and ER doctor, specialists who have treated her thus far, “then maybe I would have been advised not to get the second or third dose.”

Throughout all of this Catriona's family doctor refuses to see her for an in-person appointment. Even though she's been advised off the record not to receive anymore COVID injections, none of the medical professionals treating Catriona will diagnose her with a vaccine reaction nor provide an exemption.