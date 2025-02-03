WOW! Trudeau wants a trade war, won’t recall Parliament

Image credit: The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused calls to resume Parliament as the countdown to a U.S. trade war enters the eleventh hour, with tariffs on all Canadian goods set to begin Tuesday morning.

“We’re going through a difficult time right now,” the prime minister told reporters Saturday. “Emotions may run high here and there.”

“Will you recall Parliament?” asked a reporter. “We have the tools,” replied Trudeau.

During the press scrum, he admitted that U.S. President Donald Trump had not returned his phone calls in two weeks, Blacklock’s learned.

A similar 2019 trade dispute on steel tariffs prioritized parliamentary hearings over a lesser trade war initiated by the Trump administration. Given Trudeau’s prorogation order on January 6, all parliamentary business has ceased.

“This is a moment where we need to set aside our differences and focus on delivering for Canadians, standing up for Canadians,” Trudeau said. Canadian crude will be subject to a 10% tariff, while all other exports will receive a 25% levy.

The border taxes will remain in place under Trump’s order, Imposing Duties To Address The Flow Of Illicit Drugs Across Our National Border, until Canada addresses its porous border.

A 2019 committee report Implications Of Tariffs For Canada said the federal government should “consult relevant domestic stakeholders about potential actions the government can take,” it wrote.

Federal Court hearings will take place in two weeks on the legality of Trudeau’s prorogation order. If successful, MPs will sit before March 24, throwing a wrench in Trudeau’s plan to select his successor before parliament resumes.

Applicants of the motion to resume parliament say doing so will “protect Canada’s interests” during a trade war with the United States. Chief Justice Paul Crampton concurred that the matter is urgent and in the public interest.

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre said Parliament, not the federal cabinet, should oversee retaliatory measures. “We’re not going to suspend democracy,” he said Sunday. “The Canadian people run this country.”

“My message to the Liberal government: Put aside partisan interests and recall Parliament,” said Poilievre.

Other legal experts said Trudeau’s prorogation order, brought on January 6 by Liberal infighting, was self-serving and does not transcend the struggles of everyday Canadians.

“We have a rogue Prime Minister. Let’s give the people back their House!!” wrote Eva Chipiuk, a Barrister and Solicitor in a post to social media.

“It is insane that in this great crisis, Parliament is shut down to deal with a crisis and a power struggle within the Liberal Party,” added Poilievre.