X sues advertising group for alleged illegal boycott
Elon Musk's social media platform claims billions in damages, and is being joined by Rumble in an antitrust lawsuit.
Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has initiated legal action against The Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) and several major companies, alleging an illegal boycott that has cost the platform billions of dollars.
X CEO Linda Yaccarino announced on Tuesday that the company has filed an antitrust lawsuit against GARM, the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), and GARM members including CVS Health, Mars, Orsted, and Unilever.
The lawsuit follows a recent investigation by the House Judiciary Committee, which reportedly uncovered evidence of GARM and its members orchestrating boycotts and employing indirect tactics to target platforms, content creators, and news organizations they disfavor. These actions, according to Yaccarino, were aimed at demonetizing and limiting consumer choices.
A Message to X Users pic.twitter.com/6bZOYPhWVa— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) August 6, 2024
"After reviewing the committee's findings, X determined GARM's tactics have resulted in billions of dollars in damages to our company," Yaccarino stated.
In a related development, Rumble, a video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, announced its decision to join X's lawsuit in a press release issued on Tuesday. This move adds another player to the legal challenge against the advertising group and its alleged practices.
The lawsuit marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tension between social media platforms and advertising industry groups, potentially setting the stage for a broader debate on the balance between content moderation and free speech in the digital advertising ecosystem.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
