XX-XY Athletics faces permanent TikTok ban over women's sports ad

XX-XY Athletics, a sportswear company founded by former Levi Strauss & Co President Jennifer Sey and supported by former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines, has been permanently banned from TikTok following the release of a video advertisement promoting and defending women's sports.

Sey shared the news and the controversial ad on X on Tuesday, questioning the platform's decision and the perceived offensiveness of the content.

The ad, which has sparked debate, encourages viewers to stand up for girls' and women's equality and sports, arguing that allowing males to compete in girls' sports is neither fair nor safe.

“Don’t be cowed by people who call you a bigot. You’re not a bigot,” the ad states. “Don’t let men tell us how to be ‘good’ girls. Don’t let others tell you you just need to be quiet, sit down, be nice. It’s not nice to further a lie. It’s not mean to believe in women’s equality. We deserve our own sports, privacy, fairness, safety. We deserve a chance to compete, and win. So don’t be nice. Don’t be careful. Be honest, be brave, fight for women. We’ve come too far to give up now. And if you agree with that, stand up and stand with us.”

In addition to sharing the ad, Sey posted a copy of the letter she received from TikTok, which stated that while the sportswear company's account would remain accessible, their ads would not be displayed on the platform. TikTok's letter cited potential violations of its advertising policies due to "offensive content" and provided an option to appeal the decision within 180 days.

Sey encouraged her followers to speak up, stand up, and vote with their dollars, urging them not to support brands that "don't know what a woman is."