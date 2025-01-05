Ya'ara Saks cries misogyny after grabbing phone of citizen journalist

Trudeau's Mental Health and Addictions Minister had a physical altercation with a citizen journalist last month, making the news - yet again - for all the wrong reasons.

"To those who pose as journalists to simply harass female leaders, record 'gotcha' moments and make a quick buck off rage on social media: The answer is no," Minister Ya'ara Saks wrote in a statement to social media. "No, you may not shove camera in faces or hurl vitriol to demean those you disagree with," she added.

Daniel Bordman, a senior correspondent at the National Telegraph, attempted to ask the minister whether Justin Trudeau is expected to resign in the coming weeks.

No, you may not put your hands on other people, Ya'ara https://t.co/rcbBxGhvEX — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 30, 2024

She proceeded to grab his phone after repeated attempts to seek clarity on Trudeau's political future. An overwhelming number of Canadians want a February election called, according to a December 30 poll by Angus Reid. It pegged national support for the Liberals at just 16%, the lowest in its 157-year history.

"I don't want to deprive her of her glory," Bordman told Rebel News. "But I think she expected me to come up to her and start screaming. I [went] to ask her questions about the government [but] got thrown off my game because [she grabbed my] phone."

"She knows who I am," he said. "She doesn't like me because twice in the last year, I've gotten ... entire crowds of the Jewish community to boo and heckle her because, to her credit, a lot of the reason people don't like her because of her own actions."

SEE HOW SHE RUNS: The Liberal cabinet’s token Jew, @YaaraSaks, runs away from Rebel News reporter @TheMenzoid who asks why she posed for a selfie with the arch terrorist Mahmoud Abbas and why she has abandoned the Toronto Jewish community to Trudeau’s antisemitic crime wave. pic.twitter.com/CZTyY0oCtq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 20, 2024

Minister Saks infamously flew to the Middle East last year to pose for a selfie with Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the PLO, as part of a so-called peace mission in the region. Abbas is an avid antisemite and the mastermind of the Munich terrorist attack several decades ago.

Closer to home, Saks refused to take questions from Rebel on the third school shooting at a Toronto Jewish school in as many months. She fled the scene after taking questions from government-approved media in December.

She refuses to take questions on her record and cries bloody murder when faced with pushback. Saks may have survived Trudeau's latest cabinet shuffle, but she's unlikely to survive the upcoming election.

"They're rearranging cabinet shuffles while the ship is sinking," said Ezra Levant, publisher at Rebel News. "These are people who are so eager for the ... extra staff and perks that they're willing to affix themselves and their reputations to Justin Trudeau."

