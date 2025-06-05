York Regional Police dance, host drag performance as crime skyrockets

Critics are arguing the performances are inappropriate given the rising crime rates in the region, such as a reported 92% increase in shootings and a 106% increase in carjackings.

  |   June 05, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Wednesday's live stream, Drea Humphrey and Lise Merle discussed footage showing members of the York Regional Police dancing on a stage and watching a drag queen perform as crime in their region soars.

Despite the violent crime surge in York Region, footage circulating on social media this week shows officers performing a choreographed dance at an Asian Heritage Month celebration. Officers are seen making fists and holding their hands up in fighting stances during the performance.

Another video shows a drag queen dancing on stage as officers stand behind the performer and dance along.

Lise condemned police for the unprofessional public display as residents in their community seek answers to the spike in criminality.

"I can just hardly control my gag reflex watching a man dressed as a woman behaving like that in public, and having our public officials just standing in the background grinning," she said.

"The police are saying, and what the left-wing media will tell you, what the corrupt mainstream media will tell you, is that person on the stage is the most vulnerable population in the country, which is insane," Lise added.

As Drea explained, these performances, against the backdrop of escalating crime, raise serious questions about the allocation of police resources and priorities.

