Young girl protests B.C. ban on outdoor hockey: "Please tell me why Sidney Crosby can play and I can't"

  • January 12, 2021
Young girl protests B.C. ban on outdoor hockey:
Over the weekend in Kelowna, B.C., a young girl was seen outside of a crowded Costco holding a protest sign reading, “Please tell me why Sidney Crosby can play and I can’t.” The sign was a reference to new COVID-19 restrictions that prevent members of the public from playing hockey outside, due to limits on gatherings. Meanwhile, professional NHL players will be allowed to play through the 2020 season.

The City of Kelowna website states the following: 

We take COVID-19 (Coronavirus) seriously and are following the direction of the Provincial Health Ministry to deal with the COVID-19 situation in British Columbia. Our top priority is the health, safety, and well-being of the public and our employees. We are focusing on maintaining essential services that our citizens rely upon. We agree with the health experts’ direction to exercise an abundance of caution in dealing with this virus, so that we can curb its spread in our community.

The COVID-19 restriction enforcement on outdoor hockey became a nationwide issue when a group of young men were approached by police while playing at an outdoor rink in Calgary. The December incident ended with an officer pointing a taser at one of the players for not complying with their demands.

“Get on the f*king ground! Right now! Get on the ground before I fucking taser you. Right now,” the officer said.

