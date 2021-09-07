“You're not welcome”: Conservative Party comms director kicks Rebel out of event

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1235 Donors

With new vaccine mandates and passport measures continuing to intensify, I had to go to Trois-Rivières, Quebec, where Conservative leader Erin O’Toole was holding an event for CPC supporters.

I might have had a chance to ask O’Toole if he’d changed his mind about vaccine passports for the provinces, if Cory Hann, the party’s director of communications, had not intervened.

He approached us furiously, demanding that we leave and telling us we were not welcome. He continued to claim that we were disturbing the event, when the only person at fault that day was himself. He threatened to take me out to security if I didn’t cooperate.

Since I am a calm and reasonable person, I left the establishment, but asked for answers to my questions. Which unfortunately remained unanswered, since the only relevant thing people would say is that Rebel News disturbs their events. Which is absolutely untrue since, as you have seen in my previous interactions with O’Toole, everything is done with the utmost respect.

I’m still trying to understand this aversion to us.