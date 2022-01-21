YouTube bans ANOTHER Bryson Gray song

Facebook/Bryson Gray, ﻿Instagram/﻿andrewraps

Conservative rapper Bryson Gray unintentionally continues his quest for the title of “Most Banned Musician” after his new song “Make It Make Sense” with fellow rapper D. Cure was reportedly banned by YouTube just 20 minutes after it was uploaded to the platform.

As consistent with his previous YouTube bans, the Google-owned video streaming website claims the song “violates [their] medical misinformation policy.”

Once again, this incident calls into question the consistency of policing music lyrics across the board.

When asked why he truly believes his music is being censored, Gray told Rebel News “I don't know. I’m just repeating what doctors say, then I get banned... I should start rapping about selling dope and killing people then maybe it’ll be celebrated instead of banned.”

This is at least the third ban from music services Gray has received; the song “Safe Space” was deleted from Spotify in June 2021, while former #1 single in the United States and Billboard-charting song “Let's Go Brandon” was banned by YouTube in October, 2021.

Grey's new song, Make It Make Sense, can still be heard on streaming services such as Spotify.