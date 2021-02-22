DAILY | “Being Offensive is an Offence”: UK Police
Ezra Levant is LIVE on YouTube for our daily 12 noon ET stream!
Here's what we're covering today:
- UK police van: “Being offensive is an offence”
- Investigating a COVID hotel in British Columbia
- Liberal MP wants to charge provinces for opening their economies
- Dr. Fauci takes off his mask as soon as the camera is off
- GraceLife Church keeps other media off their property
If you become one of the 1,440,000 other Rebels who already subscribe to our channel (it's FREE!), and click the “bell” icon, you’ll get an alert on your computer before EVERY livestream!
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on YouTube every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up