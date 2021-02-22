DAILY | “Being Offensive is an Offence”: UK Police

  • By Rebel News
  • February 22, 2021
Ezra Levant is LIVE on YouTube for our daily 12 noon ET stream!

Here's what we're covering today:

  • UK police van: “Being offensive is an offence”
  • Investigating a COVID hotel in British Columbia
  • Liberal MP wants to charge provinces for opening their economies
  • Dr. Fauci takes off his mask as soon as the camera is off
  • GraceLife Church keeps other media off their property

