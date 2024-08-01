YouTube star MrBeast addresses past comments amid growing controversies

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Jimmy Donaldson, known to millions as MrBeast, the most-subscribed YouTuber with a reported $700 million empire, finds himself at the center of multiple controversies. The philanthropic content creator, famous for his extravagant giveaways and challenges, has acknowledged using "inappropriate language" in his early online days as accusations of past racist comments have surfaced.

A spokesperson for Donaldson stated, "When Jimmy was a teenager he acted like many kids and used inappropriate language while trying to be funny." The statement emphasized that Donaldson has "repeatedly apologized" and learned about the "increased responsibility" that comes with his influence, the Associated Press reported.

The controversies, however, extend beyond Donaldson's past comments:

A 2017 clip shows Donaldson making offensive remarks during a livestream, including a homophobic slur and a comment about selling black people.

In a separate 2017 podcast appearance, Donaldson made an inappropriate joke about an underage rapper, which podcast co-host Leon Lush later contextualized as attempted edgy humor.

Allegations have emerged that longtime collaborator Ava Kris Tyson engaged in inappropriate online interactions with minors. Tyson has since announced his departure from "all things MrBeast and social media."

A former employee has accused Donaldson of rigging contests and deceiving fans, claims that Donaldson's associates have strongly denied.

These controversies come as Donaldson's influence continues to grow. With 307 million YouTube subscribers, his recent videos regularly garner over 100 million views. His philanthropic efforts have drawn both praise for encouraging generosity and criticism for potential exploitation.

As the controversies unfold, questions arise about the potential impact on Donaldson's partnerships with charitable organizations.

Matthew Wade, a sociology lecturer focused on charity ethics, noted that while Donaldson's reach has been valuable for nonprofits, "Charities and philanthropic foundations cannot gamble with their reputation."

Donaldson has announced that he is hiring independent investigators to look into the allegations against Tyson.