55 years later, 'A Clockwork Orange' is becoming a policy blueprint

It's been 55 years since Stanley Kubrick's masterpiece film A Clockwork Orange released in cinemas. Since then, time has only sharpened the warning that serves as the film's message.

Adapted from Anthony Burgess's novel imaging a Britain drowning in violent crime while a warped government experimented with “compassion” instead of consequences, the twist was the state's belief that criminals could be effectively reprogrammed — if only society tried harder to understand them.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies said these themes are all too familiar in today's world.

In A Clockwork Orange, gangs terrorize the public while authorities are reluctant to dole out punishments. Law-abiding citizens are viewed with suspicion as criminals are given endless chances.

Replace this image of a dystopian “near-future Britain” with a modern nation like Canada, and the resemblance becomes both uncanny and eerie.

The fictional British state uses a drug-induced aversion therapy designed to neutralize violent impulses; the real-life version of this was in 2017, when Justin Trudeau argued it would be inappropriate to jail returning ISIS fighters.

Just like the film, Canada's preference was for rehab over incarnation.

It also touches on the state's potential need for an expansion of prison space for future political offenders, a line that is seemingly becoming more of a reality with each new piece of censorship legislation the federal government passes.

In the end, A Clockwork Orange shows a government that rewards criminals, excuses brutality and punishes dissent. Fifty-five years on, it no longer feels like speculative fiction. It feels like a roadmap we were warned not to follow ... and followed anyway.