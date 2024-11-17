$76,000 per month art rental is latest example of extreme waste: Franco Terrazzano

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

In the United States, Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy have formed the Department of Government Efficiency, a new idea backed by incoming President-elect Donald Trump to cut down on government waste.

Here in Canada, federal bureaucrats continue to waste taxpayers' dollars, with a recent Canadian Taxpayers Federation report revealing the government wasted $76,000 a month on art rentals.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Canadian Taxpayers Federation federal director Franco Terrazzano joined the show to discuss this audacious accounting and other examples of extreme expenses.

“How can we reverse this, or how is it irreversible?” guest host David Menzies asked Franco, who identified two problems: