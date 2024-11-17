$76,000 per month art rental is latest example of extreme waste: Franco Terrazzano
Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, joins Ezra Levant Show guest host David Menzies for a look at a government program that wasted $76,000 per month on art rentals, along with numerous other examples of the feds taking advantage of taxpayers.
In the United States, Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy have formed the Department of Government Efficiency, a new idea backed by incoming President-elect Donald Trump to cut down on government waste.
Here in Canada, federal bureaucrats continue to waste taxpayers' dollars, with a recent Canadian Taxpayers Federation report revealing the government wasted $76,000 a month on art rentals.
On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Canadian Taxpayers Federation federal director Franco Terrazzano joined the show to discuss this audacious accounting and other examples of extreme expenses.
“How can we reverse this, or how is it irreversible?” guest host David Menzies asked Franco, who identified two problems:
Number one, to your point: there is no accountability. I wouldn't be surprised if they're all just getting bonuses. The feds have dished out $1.5 billion in bonuses since 2015 [when the Trudeau Liberals were first elected], about 90% of federal executives get a bonus every year.
Even with the worst federal waste there's still bonuses. Folks, remember Arrivescam? That simple app that launched for 80-grand, ended up costing taxpayers 60-million bucks? Well, the federal executives working on ArriveCan got $340,000 in bonuses.
So, number one, there is no accountability going on in the government at this time for wasting taxpayers' money.
Number two, maybe taxpayers could give the government a break if this was the only time they're wasting their money. But that's not the case, is it folks? Global Affairs Canada, one department, billing taxpayers like 50-grand a month on alcohol purchases, including a $1,000 booze filled trivia night.
Or how about Parks Canada spending $10,000 in four years to capture one single American bullfrog on a B.C. island. Or how about this one, folks: in one year the Trudeau government had three affordability retreats costing taxpayers more than a million dollars.
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.