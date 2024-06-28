7 in 10 Canadians agree with Poilievre that Canada is 'broken'

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld and The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

A new study by Ipsos on behalf of Global News found that seven in 10 Canadians think Canada is "broken."

Compared to just five years ago, over one-third of respondents said that they are less likely to feel proud to be Canadian while just 16% said they were more likely.

Three in 10 say they aren't likely to attend Canada Day events or display a Canadian flag during the holiday, while over a quarter (27% each) say they are more likely or less likely to speak positively about Canada.

When asked whether they agree with Pierre Poilievre's assertion that Canada is "broken," 70% of respondents agreed, with 32% strongly agreeing. This sentiment is more prevalent among younger Canadians aged 18-34 (78%), 35-54 (73%), aged 55+ (61%) and Conservative voters (96%).

Conversely, 30% of Canadians disagree with the statement, with higher disagreement rates among older Canadians aged 55+ (39%), 35-54 (27%), 18-34 ( 22%), residents of Quebec (39%) and Liberal voters (66%).

The study comes just days after an upset byelection result by the Conservatives, defeating the Liberals in the Toronto-St. Paul's riding for the first time since the Progressive Conservatives held the seat in 1993.

“Watching the Conservatives win in (Toronto)-St. Paul’s means that everything we’re working on could be thrown in a trash bin. And that doesn’t worry me because I’m a Liberal. That worries me because I’m a Canadian,” said Health Minister Mark Holland on Thursday during an announcement.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has since said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau intends to lead the party into the next election, slated for, at the latest, October 2025.

The online survey was conducted between June 12 and 14, 2024, and surveyed 1,001 Canadians over the age of 18: "The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ± 3.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadians aged 18+ been polled," Ipsos says.