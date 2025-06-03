90% of Manitoba, Saskatchewan wildfires are human caused, says gov't data

Across Saskatchewan and Manitoba, tens of thousands are evacuated due to numerous out-of-control wildfires, prompting a state of emergency and ongoing containment efforts.

The blazes, largely caused by human activity, have consumed approximately 2 million acres in both provinces, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

Manitoba's uncontained fires are mainly along its northwestern border with Saskatchewan, which have killed two people. Saskatchewan's fire activity is also mainly in its northern region.

Wildfires have also impacted northeastern British Columbia, parts of Alberta, and northwestern Ontario.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew stated Sunday that around 17,000 people have been evacuated due to wildfires, with more evacuations anticipated in sparsely populated rural areas, including First Nations reserves. The Canadian armed forces are assisting in more dangerous situations.

Saskatchewan wildfires have displaced another 8,000 residents from 17 communities. The province has experienced 211 wildfires this year, nearly double its five-year average.

Meteorologists warn that strong winds and no rain in the forecast will likely worsen wildfire conditions in the coming days. Unusually hot overnight weather is also exacerbating the situation.

Premier Scott Moe stated Sunday that the next four to seven days are critical for northern Saskatchewan wildfires, pending a change in weather and significant rain. Resources for battling the wildfires and aiding evacuees are currently strained, he added.

This contrasts with last year, when the federal government had already held a wildfire briefing outlining mobilization plans, including funding for international crews, Indigenous firefighter training, and equipment purchases.

Moe stated that human activity caused over 90% of the Prairie wildfires during a First Ministers meeting in Saskatoon on Monday.

"If you take away the human activity that's starting those fires, we would have a lot less fires in the province," Moe said Sunday.

Ninety-nine of Manitoba's 109 wildfires this year were human-caused, according to government data. Five were likely natural due to lightning, and another five are under investigation.

Lightning-caused wildfires, more frequent in hotter temperatures, burned 93% of the land in Canada in 2023, while human-caused fires accounted for the remaining 7%. In contrast, preliminary data for this year indicates that most wildfires in both provinces have been human-caused, though their impact on the total area burned is yet unknown.

The federal government admitted late last year that it does not track data on arson-related wildfires, which they cite as evidence of a climate crisis.