‘I think it's all acting’: Montreal reacts to Donald Trump assassination attempt

In Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13th, former U.S. President Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt during one of his rallies. The shooter was identified as a 20-year-old man named Thomas Matthew Crooks, who had also appeared in a BlackRock advertisement.

During the incident, Corey D. Comperatore, a father of two daughters, lost his life, and two other audience members were injured and hospitalized.

State and corporate media have played a significant role in demonizing and portraying Donald Trump as an extremist and tyrant who will bring America under a fascist dictatorship. Some argue that Trump's "highly polarizing" speeches have brought this upon himself.

WATCH: Rebel News commander @EzraLevant weighs in on the breaking assassination attempt of Donald Trump.



— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 14, 2024

The Rebel News Quebec team took to the streets of Montreal, a city known for its left-leaning political stance, to ask about the assassination attempt that occurred last weekend. Most people were unequivocal in condemning the act, stating that it went against democratic principles. However, one woman remarked, "I’m not politically correct, but they still missed him."

OH MY GOD!



Shooting just happened at The Trump rally — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 13, 2024

Despite the condemnation, many expressed their disdain for Trump. "He's a maniac," said one person, while another added, "He has dictatorial qualities, like manipulation. He can gather a crowd and hypnotize them."

Another interviewee explained further, "Yes, I can understand the fear that a lot of people have that he will become a dictator. A lot of his agenda and what he's shown to want to push is similar to things Putin has done. And if you view Putin as a dictator, then his ideals match with it."

Various theories have circulated on social media regarding security lapses at the event. "I'm pretty surprised security didn't spot him at first. So I guess it's pretty shocking, but at the same time, he was a really controversial president," said one man passing by. Someone else added, "To be honest, I think it's all like acting, like it's a pre-made scenario and you just have to do it." This sentiment was echoed by multiple people, with another interviewee saying, "For now, I think it's like Hollywood, that it's not true. He might have just put ketchup in his ear."

Few people expressed support for Trump’s re-election, but almost everyone acknowledged that the assassination attempt could play in his favor in the next election. Overall, even those who disagreed with and disliked Trump were shocked by the incident.