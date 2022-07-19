'If you're not against this...don't ever call yourself a feminist': Transgender inmate impregnates two women in NJ prison

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined the disturbing case of a transgender inmate in New Jersey who allegedly impregnated two fellow inmates at a women's correctional facility.

The transgender inmate, who quite obviously still possesses male genitalia, has now been transferred to a different institution in the state that houses youth male offenders.

As reported by the Toronto Sun, "The state’s corrections department said it would review its policy and implement 'minor modifications.'"

The inmate at the centre of the controversy has discussed her supposed ordeal, writing in part, "As a woman who is transgender I truly fear what lies ahead for me, it’s clear that staff have looked for some kind of security reason to kick me out of the only female correctional facility, they have thrown me to the wolves and expected for me [to] just gave up,” she wrote.

“I don’t deserve to be treated like this,” she added.

As reported by Fox News, a women's rights activist named Kara Dansky commented on the situation saying in part, "The facts of this story shoot a hole right through the trope that trans women are women. The entire medical establishment in the United States has been captured by the so-called trans ideology. And what I really want all Americans across the political spectrum to understand is that 'trans-' is not a civil rights movement to protect a marginalized community of people."

