'It was completely crazy': Breaking down Catherine McKenney's failed mayoral campaign

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila was joined by Tom Harris of the International Climate Science Coalition to discuss the recent Ottawa mayoral race and Catherine McKenney's lofty climate change plans.

Speaking on McKenney's high-priced policy proposals, Harris said, "The thing that she did also is she really promoted bicycle paths. I'm not kidding, she said that she was going to spend a quarter of a billion dollars on bicycle paths."

He went on to say, "I like to think that our group played a major role in educating people about what would happen if they really did what she wanted to do...710 industrial wind turbines."

While discussing the Ottawa mayoral race, Harris said, "I think what happened is that Catherine McKenney scared people so much with her loony plans...that people, even my own family for example, they had their own favourite candidates, you know, Professor Kadri or Maguire, all sorts of people. But they finally realized, holy smokes, if we don't vote for the only candidate that might beat her, she could very well win the election.

