'Just get a raise': CBC employee on inflation

This is just a clip from The Ezra Levant Show. Subscribe to RebelNews+ to watch the whole thing Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid joined us to talk about inflation. She spoke about all of the different causes for the state of the Canadian inflated economy, namely government over-spending, supply issues in the housing market, the carbon tax, and higher fixed prices on food approved by federal regulators.

"They don't care. They just don't care. They've done this to you, and they're hellbent on making it worse," says Sheila.

Also, the CBC's out-of-touch finance expert gives some tips on how to deal with this record-high inflation. She suggests asking your employer for a raise, or just finding another job. Why didn't we think of this?

Sheila points out that the CBC executives have been paid 30 million in pay raises this past year.

"In the real world, for the people who pay those inflated salaries at the CBC, it just doesn't work that way, sister."